Dublin: 5°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Murder investigation launched following death of 18-year old Fionntán McGarvey

A 21-year-old man has been arrested.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 25,482 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5660395
A photo released by the McGarvey family.
Image: PSNI
A photo released by the McGarvey family.
A photo released by the McGarvey family.
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN BELFAST have launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager who died weeks after an assault. 

Fionntán McGarvey died in hospital this morning (20 Jan 2022), following an incident outside a licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday 27 December.

A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned.

A statement issued on behalf of Fionntán’s family said: “We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntán but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss. 

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received.   We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “We believe that Fionntán was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday 27 December. Police attended and Fionntán was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.”

 

 

