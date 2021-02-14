#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Firefighters battle huge blaze at Afghanistan-Iran border

More than 500 lorries lined up at the border carrying natural gas and fuel were ablaze.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 12:55 PM
10 minutes ago 537 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354114
Image: PA
Image: PA

FIREFIGHERS HAVE STRUGGLED for a second day to battle a massive blaze that began when a fuel tanker exploded at a major crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border.

At least 20 people were injured and many of the more than 500 lorries lined up at the Islam Qala crossing carrying natural gas and fuel were still ablaze, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.

Herat provincial governor Wahid Qatali said first responders were quickly overwhelmed on Saturday by the huge, out-of-control fire.

“When each cylinder was exploding it was flying hundreds of metres high,” he said. 

Two explosions at the border crossing were powerful enough to be spotted from space by Nasa satellites. One blast erupted at around 1.10pm Afghan time, the next around a half and hour later.

The United States allows Afghanistan to import fuel and oil from Iran as part of a special concession that exempts Kabul from US sanctions against Iran. Satellite photos taken yesterday before the explosion showed dozens of tankers parked at the border crossing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Qatali said officials were concerned that windy conditions on Sunday could fan the flames and spread the fire to even more fuel-laden trucks in the area. He said the government was able to save more than 1,200 trucks.

Herat’s chamber of commerce and industries chief Younus Qazizada said the explosion and fire started when provincial customs employees were inspecting a gas tanker. But an investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Iran has sent 15 firefighting units to the Afghanistan side to help deal with the blaze.

The Islam Qala border crossing is around 75 miles west of the city of Herat and is a major transit route between Afghanistan and Iran.

The Afghan government is working on an alternative to resume trade between the two countries, as Afghanistan is mostly dependent on imported goods from neighbouring nations.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie