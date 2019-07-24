Fire breaks out on the seventh floor of apartment complex in Dublin city centre

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending the scene of a fire at an apartment block in Parnell St in Dublin’s city centre.

It is understood the fire broke out on the balcony of a seventh floor apartment shortly before 10am this morning and spread inside.

The apartment block is located near the entrance of the Ilac shopping centre and there has been no reported injuries at this stage.

Five fire brigades as well as two specialist appliances from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they were investigating the cause and gardaí are currently at the scene directing traffic.

Dublin City Council Traffic confirmed road closures from Parnell Square West to Dominick Street as a result.