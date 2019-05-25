Police seeking two suspects as Derry church building destroyed in arson attack

The blaze at Holy Family church last night. Source: Leona O'Neill/Twitter.com

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating after a Catholic church in Derry was deliberately set on fire last night.

The PSNI have said that two men are believed to have started the blaze at Holy Family church on Aileach Road at 10.30pm.

Detective Constable Fielding said in a statement this morning that “the blaze spread to the church and nearby parochial house causing damage to both.”

“The outbuilding was completely destroyed.”

The aftermath of last night’s arson attack on Holy Family Church in #Derry. Outbuildings were destroyed, windows in the parochial house were blown in by the ferocity of the flames and part of the church roof was damaged pic.twitter.com/TBA9GMKAfR — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) May 25, 2019

The aftermath of the blaze shows the church’s parochial house and outbuildings damaged by the blaze with firefighters saying a number of youths were seen setting fire to a shed at the rear of the parochial house.

Speaking to journalist Leona O’Neill last night, Holy Family’s Fr Paddy O’Kane said it “was a big shock”.

A shocked and upset Father Paddy O’Kane outside his #Derry church tonight which was deliberately set ablaze by youths. Garages were destroyed, his parochial house had windows blown in and Church’s roof has been damaged by fire.

Fr Paddy says he will pray for those who did this pic.twitter.com/0UHX2LikXc — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) May 24, 2019

“What can I say? Why are they doing this?” he said. “Words fail me…just to say how disappointed I am that anybody would do that to the church.”

The PSNI have appealed for information to anyone who was in the area or may have information about the crime.