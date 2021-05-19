#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 19 May 2021
'Small fire' occurs at Guinness brewery at St James's Gate

The fire was extinguished at around midday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 19 May 2021, 9:58 PM
The Guinness brewery in Dublin (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE EXTINGUISHED a blaze that occurred at the Guinness brewery at St James’s Gate earlier today.

Guinness’ parent company Diageo said that brewing operations have not been affected after a fire broke out inside a barley roaster drum off School Street shortly after 10am.

Three units from Dublin Fire Brigade stations in Dolphin’s Barn and Tara Street attended the fire, which was brought under control by firefighters in breathing apparatus.

Firefighters remained at the scene until 12.30pm and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Diageo confirmed details of the fire to The Journal.

“We had a small fire inside a barley roaster drum at Saint James’s Gate earlier today,” a statement said.

“The incident was contained quickly and we were back in operation at our roast house in a matter of a few hours, with no impact on brewing operations.”

Contains reporting by Hayley Halpin.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

