#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at South African parliament building in Cape Town

The fire was reported as 6am local time, with 35 firefighters attending the scene of the blaze.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 9:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,008 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5644414
Fire crews spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa’s Parliament
Fire crews spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa’s Parliament
Fire crews spray water on flames erupting from a building at South Africa’s Parliament

FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED A blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament complex today that sent a dark plume of smoke and flames into the air above the centre of Cape Town.

The fire started on the third floor of a building that houses offices and spread to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament sits, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille said.

“The fire is currently in the National Assembly chambers,” De Lille said. “This is a very sad day for democracy for Parliament is the home of our democracy.”

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Jermaine Carelse said no injuries have been reported. Security guards first reported the fire at around 6am local time, he said, and 35 firefighters were on the scene.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was briefed on the fire, De Lille said.

The president and many of South Africa’s high-ranking politicians were in Cape Town for the funeral service of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, which took place yesterday at the city’s St George’s Cathedral, about a block away from the Parliament precinct.

The fire initially was concentrated in an old Parliament building located behind the National Assembly, De Lille told reporters earlier in front of the Parliament complex gates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Before announcing that the flames had advanced to the National Assembly building, she had said firefighters “have the situation under control”.

Authorities feared that parts of buildings, some of them first built in the late 1800s, might collapse because of the heat.

“The bitumen on the roof is even melting, an indication of the intense heat. There have been reports of some walls showing cracks, which could indicate a collapse,” News24 website quoted Carelse as saying.

Police cordoned off the complex and closed roads. Some of the blocked-off areas were near where people had left flowers and other tributes to Tutu.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie