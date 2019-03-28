This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
People 'fall or jump' as huge fire rips through building in Bangladesh

Office workers were seen shouting for help from the windows of the 19-storey building.

By AFP Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 10:01 AM
25 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4564683

Bangladesh Fire The scene of the fire Source: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/Press Association Images

FIREFIGHTERS ARE BATTLING a huge fire at a 19-storey commercial building in Dhaka.

Many office workers are feared to be trapped in the latest major inferno to hit the Bangladesh capital.

People were seen shouting for help from windows, video footage from the scene showed.

Local media outlets are reporting that a number of people have fallen or have jumped out of the burning tower.

Helicopters dropped water on the burning building from above while hundreds of panicked onlookers crowded the streets in the upmarket commercial district of Banani.

Scores of firefighters are being helped by navy and air force experts, authorities said.

Shoikot Rahman ran to safety after hearing colleagues raise the alarm, narrowly escaping the smoke and flames engulfing the building.

“When I heard a fire broke out in the building, I quickly rushed out of the building,” he told AFP.

“Many of my colleagues are still trapped in the office.”

There has, as of yet, been no official word on how many people are trapped inside. 

A massive blaze in Dhaka’s old quarter last month killed at least 70 people and injured 50 others.

Fire service officials said a warehouse of deodorant and granular plastic in one of the five buildings that caught fire fuelled that inferno, which took more than 12 hours to control.

A June 2010 fire in the nearby neighbourhood of Nimtoli in which 123 people were killed.

© AFP 2019  

Read next:

