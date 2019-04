AN APARTMENT BLOCK in Belfast was evacuated overnight after a large fire.

Eighty residents had to leave the building.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call at 2.10am to attend a fire at 97 Great Victoria Street.

Fifty-five firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which was brought under control.

The apartment block after the fire Source: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

A number of people were treated for smoke inhalation but no one was seriously injured.

The NIFRS said the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental.