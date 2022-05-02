Shop in Meath badly damaged by large fire

GARDAÍ AND EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a fire at a shop in the square in Bettystown, Co Meath.

The fire, which caused extensive damage to Pat’s Centra and the local post office, was reported at around 10.20pm yesterday.

The fire was ongoing as of 7.30am today but is understood to have since been extinguished.

A technical examination will take place to determine the course of any investigation. No injuries were reported.

An online fundraiser to help cover the cost of rebuilding the premises has been started by local people.