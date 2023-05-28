Advertisement

Firefighters tackle blaze at Blanchardstown high-rise
The complex is near to the Crown Plaza Hotel.
6 minutes ago

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE are currently at the scene of a fire at a high rise apartment complex in Blanchardstown.

The complex is near to the Crown Plaza Hotel.

Seven units are currently attending the fire, DFB said on Twitter.

“Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident,” they said.

More info to follow…

