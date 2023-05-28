Firefighters tackle blaze at Blanchardstown high-rise

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE are currently at the scene of a fire at a high rise apartment complex in Blanchardstown.
The complex is near to the Crown Plaza Hotel.
Seven units are currently attending the fire, DFB said on Twitter.
“Smoke is visible but we have firefighters on scene dealing with the incident,” they said.
More info to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site