People being urged to stay away from Wexford General Hospital after fire breaks out

LAST UPDATE | 41 minutes ago
A FIRE HAS broken out at Wexford General Hospital this afternoon.
Gardaí and firefighters are currently at the scene.
It’s understood the blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the hospital and is currently under control.
It’s also understood that a number of wards were evacuated with patients being moved to elsewhere in the hospital.
Wexford County Council is urging members of the public to avoid the area.
IMPORTANT— Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) March 1, 2023
Due to a fire incident in Wexford General Hospital we ask that everyone avoid the area!!
Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation!!!
People who live in close proximity to the hospital are being asked to close windows, doors and to turn off all air ventilation.
Local sources have indicated that no one was injured.
In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at Wexford General Hospital.”
They said no further information is available at this stage and that updates will be available in due course.
Wexford General Hospital is “coordinating with relevant authorities”, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Wexford General Hospital is located on the Newtown Road, Carricklawn, a residential area, 2km outside Wexford Town.
It is a 280-bed hospital and provides inpatient, outpatient, day care, outreach and emergency services.
