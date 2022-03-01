#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 March 2022
Firefighter hospitalised following crash while responding to Meath incident



By Céimin Burke Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 6,678 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5697241

Image: Sam Boal

The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.
Image: Sam Boal

A FIREFIGHTER HAS been hospitalised after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed while responding to an incident in Co Meath.

The Meath Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision at Hawkinstown, Duleek, Co Meath at around 7:15 yesterday evening.

The heavily damaged fire brigade truck was left on its side following the crash.

Gardaí attended the scene and a man in his 40s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda to be treated for his injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“One of our vehicles was involved in an accident near Kilmoon Cross this evening. No other vehicles were involved. One crew member was taken to hospital.

“The person is in a stable condition and their family has been notified,” Meath Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

The road was closed for a period to facilitate a forensic examination but it has since reopened.

