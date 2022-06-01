#Open journalism No news is bad news

Eleven people rescued after British fishing vessel catches fire off Cork coast

No injuries were reported, the Department of Transport said.

Wednesday 1 Jun 2022
Image: PA
Image: PA

ELEVEN PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after a British fishing vessel caught fire off the coast of Co Cork.

After 9am this morning, the Coast Guard was alerted to a vessel in difficulty around 95 kilometres south-west of Mizen Head.

The UK-registered fishing vessel ‘Piedras’ was reported to be taking on water and had lost propulsion.

Shortly after raising the alarm, the 11 crew members on board decided to abandon the vessel and transfer to another fishing vessel, the Armaven.

No injuries were reported, a statement from the Department of Transport said.

The crew of 11 have abandoned the vessel and are safely onboard another FV. The casualty vessel is on fire. R115 and Air Corps Casa on scene. Valentia CG coordinating #IRCG

— Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) June 1, 2022

The patrol vessel LE Samuel Beckett, an Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft, and the Coast Guard helicopter R115 were immediately called to the scene after the alarm was raised.

A second Coast Guard helicopter remained on standby at Cork airport.

By the afternoon, the vessel had fully sunk.

The LE Samuel Beckett remained on scene to monitor the situation.

It had been expected that the Armaven vessel will proceed to Castletownbere to bring the Piedras crew members to shore.

