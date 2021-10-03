#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Fire damages historic bridge in Rome

The blaze is believed to have started in shacks used by homeless people near the Iron Bridge.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 12:21 PM
8 minutes ago 807 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5564285
Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome.
Image: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP
Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome.
Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome.
Image: Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP

A FIRE HAS destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on the Industry Bridge near the Ostiense neighbourhood, and it was extinguished by 4am today.

No-one was injured but three nightclubs along the riverside, an area popular with young people, were evacuated as a precaution.

The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river bank before spreading to the bridge itself.

Authorities are understood to believe the fire might have been started when a cooking gas canister used by one of the homeless people exploded.

During the fire, a section of the bridge’s outer pedestrian walkway and a stretch under the road carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber.

embedded262841906 The fire is believed to have started in an area nearby where homeless people live.

Firefighters said the bridge is currently too dangerous to be used and they also banned any navigation under it until the span can be repaired.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Pope Pius IX attended the 1863 inauguration of the bridge, one of the last major construction works in Rome in the waning years of the papal state controlling the city, which would soon become the capital of unified Italy.

It originally served as a railway bridge before later being refitted to take cars and pedestrians.

A plaque nearby pays tribute to 10 women who were executed on the bridge in 1944 by German SS troops occupying Rome during the latter years of the Second World War.

The women were punished for having occupied a bakery to feed their families amid food shortages.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie