Multiple people treated for smoke inhalation after fire breaks out at accommodation in Donegal

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a premises in Buncrana, Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze happened overnight in accommodation to the rear of a licensed premises on the main street in Buncrana.

The fire broke out at around 1am and emergency services rushed to the scene.

All occupants of the building – which had been used to house asylum seekers – were safely evacuated.

However, a number of people had to be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where they were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Gardaí are at the scene of the fire and a technical examination is currently taking place.

Investigators believe that the cause of the blaze was accidental, but are waiting on more information to confirm that theory.

They say the result of their investigation will determine the course of any other investigations.

“Preliminary indications are that the fire started and was confined within one room within the building,” a Garda spokesperson said.