#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 March 2022
Advertisement

Fire crews attending blaze at homeless hostel in Dublin

The fire broke out this afternoon.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 10,843 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722141
Fire crews attending Little Britain Street
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal
Fire crews attending Little Britain Street
Fire crews attending Little Britain Street
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending a fire at a homeless hostel in Dublin city centre.

The blaze broke out earlier this afternoon at the accommodation on Little Britain Street.

Four fire service trucks are at the scene and have been joined by the Ambulance Service and gardaí.

A woman has been seen getting out of the accommodation in the past hour, covered in ash.

The accommodation, which is run by charity DePaul, has 82 bed spaces for homeless people.

With reporting by Céimin Burke

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie