Fire crews attending blaze at homeless hostel in Dublin

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE attending a fire at a homeless hostel in Dublin city centre.

The blaze broke out earlier this afternoon at the accommodation on Little Britain Street.

Four fire service trucks are at the scene and have been joined by the Ambulance Service and gardaí.

A woman has been seen getting out of the accommodation in the past hour, covered in ash.

The accommodation, which is run by charity DePaul, has 82 bed spaces for homeless people.

With reporting by Céimin Burke