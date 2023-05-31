Fire in derelict building in Belfast

A FIRE BROKE out in a derelict building in Belfast, northern Ireland, in the early hours of this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the building fire on Samuel Street in Belfast at around 02:40am.

Attending the scene were 40 firefighters and eight officers, six fire appliances, and two aerial appliances and command support.

Local residents are requested to keep windows closed.

The incident is currently ongoing.