Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 31 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
NIFRS
# Belfast
Fire in derelict building in Belfast
The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.
3.3k
2
1 hour ago

A FIRE BROKE out in a derelict building in Belfast, northern Ireland, in the early hours of this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the building fire on Samuel Street in Belfast at around 02:40am.

Attending the scene were 40 firefighters and eight officers, six fire appliances, and two aerial appliances and command support.

Local residents are requested to keep windows closed.

The incident is currently ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     