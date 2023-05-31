Fire in derelict building in Belfast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A FIRE BROKE out in a derelict building in Belfast, northern Ireland, in the early hours of this morning.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was called to the building fire on Samuel Street in Belfast at around 02:40am.
Attending the scene were 40 firefighters and eight officers, six fire appliances, and two aerial appliances and command support.
NIFRS were called to a derelict building fire at Samuel Street Belfast 0240hrs on Wed 31 May. There are 6 Fire Appliances 2 Aerial Appliances & Command Support, 40 Firefighters & 8 Officers. Local residents are requested to keep windows closed. The incident is currently ongoing. pic.twitter.com/OZe1SdTUn7— Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) May 31, 2023
Local residents are requested to keep windows closed.
The incident is currently ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site