Dublin Fire Brigade responding to car park fire in Dublin City, Luas red line services paused

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of a fire in a car park in Dublin City.
According to a post from Dublin Fire Brigade on X, formerly Twitter, the fire is taking place inside a car park off of Jervis Street in the city centre.
“Smoke is visible in the area but firefighters in breathing apparatus are on scene dealing with the incident,” the service posted online.
We have firefighters responding to a fire in a car park off Jervis Street.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 13, 2023
Smoke is visible in the area but firefighters in breathing apparatus are on scene dealing with the incident pic.twitter.com/Z0jCTZafhf
Jervis Street has also been closed to allow the fire service carry out its operations.
Luas Red Line services are currently paused. No services will run between Smithfield and The Point, the service said on X.
“This is due to a non Luas related incident at Jervis. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.
It is understood a tram that was close to the incident had to be evacuated.
Fire at the car park on Jervis street pic.twitter.com/u66Q4uRd7n— Lucas (@xxNuke) October 13, 2023
This is a breaking story, more to follow.
