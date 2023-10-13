Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 13 October 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Dublin Fire Brigade Smoke coming from the car park, off Jervis Street in Dublin City.
Jervis Street
Dublin Fire Brigade responding to car park fire in Dublin City, Luas red line services paused
It is understood a tram that was close to the incident had to be evacuated.
4.8k
0
33 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE currently at the scene of a fire in a car park in Dublin City.

According to a post from Dublin Fire Brigade on X, formerly Twitter, the fire is taking place inside a car park off of Jervis Street in the city centre.

“Smoke is visible in the area but firefighters in breathing apparatus are on scene dealing with the incident,” the service posted online.

Jervis Street has also been closed to allow the fire service carry out its operations.

Luas Red Line services are currently paused. No services will run between Smithfield and The Point, the service said on X.

“This is due to a non Luas related incident at Jervis. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

It is understood a tram that was close to the incident had to be evacuated.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags