Garda station in Monaghan extensively damaged by fire

A GARDA STATION in county Monaghan has been extensively damaged in a fire.

Gardaí and the fire service are at the scene of the fire, which was reported at around 5.30am today, at Emyvale Garda Station.

Gardaí confirmed that “extensive damage has been caused to the building”.

The scene is being preserved so a full garda forensic examination can take place.

No injuries have been reported and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

The station was closed and no gardaí were working there at the time the fire broke out.