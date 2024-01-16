Emergency services battling fire at workshop in Rathgar

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE battling a fire at a workshop in south Dublin.

Heavy smoke is visible and can be been seen drifting across the area this morning arising from the blaze on Orwell Road in Rathgar.

Firefighters and gardaí are attending the scene and have urged the public to take precautions in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade said on social media that closures are in place on Terenure Road East, Highfield Road and Orwell Road.

Orwell Road #Rathgar



🚒 Firefighters are at a workshop fire



⛔ Avoid the area as closures are in place on Terenure Road East, Highfield Road and Orwell Road



💨 Smoke is drifting across the area, take precautions if you are affected@DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/SCjjwTwE49 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 16, 2024

Additional reporting by David Mac Redmond