Emergency services battling fire at workshop in Rathgar

Dublin Fire Brigade urged the public to take precautions in the area.
10 minutes ago

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE battling a fire at a workshop in south Dublin.

Heavy smoke is visible and can be been seen drifting across the area this morning arising from the blaze on Orwell Road in Rathgar.

Firefighters and gardaí are attending the scene and have urged the public to take precautions in the area.

Dublin Fire Brigade said on social media that closures are in place on Terenure Road East, Highfield Road and Orwell Road.

Additional reporting by David Mac Redmond

