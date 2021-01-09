#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 9 January 2021
Major fire at Cork Port: Residents in area told to stay indoors and close windows

The fire broke out at a grain store; gardaí and firefighters are at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 9:48 AM
14 minutes ago 5,753 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5320696
Image: Simon O'Regan/Twitter
Image: Simon O'Regan/Twitter

A FIRE HAS broken out at a building in Ringaskiddy near the Port of Cork this morning.

The fire broke out at the R&H Hall grain store for animal feed on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, the Port of Cork’s Twitter account said.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Port’s ‘emergency plan’ has been activated.

Locals are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Cork TD Michael McGrath has warned people to stay away from the area.

