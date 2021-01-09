Major fire at Cork Port: Residents in area told to stay indoors and close windows

A FIRE HAS broken out at a building in Ringaskiddy near the Port of Cork this morning.

The fire broke out at the R&H Hall grain store for animal feed on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, the Port of Cork’s Twitter account said.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Port’s ‘emergency plan’ has been activated.

Locals are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and remain indoors.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Cork TD Michael McGrath has warned people to stay away from the area.

Ambulance and Fire Brigade are now on scene tackling the blaze in Ringaskiddy. According to @RingaskiddyRA, Hall's Grain Stores is what is on fire. Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/tL4ug9kmX5 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021 Source: Cork Safety Alerts /Twitter