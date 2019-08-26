Teenager charged after 'suspicious fire' breaks out at Scottish high school

More than 80 firefighters have been fighting the blaze since yesterday.

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged in relation to a fire which started at a high school in Scotland over the weekend.

More than 80 firefighters worked through the night at Woodmill High School after the alarm was raised yesterday afternoon.

Police in Fife confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the teen has been arrested and charged following the suspicious fire in Dunfermline.

The boy is to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on tomorrow.

In a statement, the police said officers attended the high school, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, following reports the building was alight.

Photos and footage shared online showed the huge blaze taking hold of the school, with fire services deploying more than 15 mobilisation units to the fire.

Officers thanked members of the public who came forward with information in relation to this incident, as well as those who provided the police and fire service personnel in attendance with refreshments during the extremely hot conditions they found themselves working in.

Comments closed due to legal reasons.