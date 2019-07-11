Firefighters tackle blaze at Warner Bros studios in Hertfordshire

OVER A DOZEN fire crews are tackling a large blaze at the Warner Bros studio in Hertfordshire in the UK.

Firecrews were called to a stage at the studio, at which all eight Harry Potter films were shot, at 11.30pm on Wednesday.

The BBC reported that 15 crews were sent to the scene after the fire broke out, with 18 crews currently working on the blaze.

James Bond and the Mission Impossible franchises have also used the studios for filming.

On Twitter, the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to a building on Warner Drive in Hertfordshire. Fire crews are still at the scene, the service confirmed.

No injuries have been reported.

At 23:29 hours last night Fire Control received several calls to a commercial building on fire on Warner Drive, Leavesden. @garstonfire and @bwwatfordfire were mobilised and on their arrival they requested further appliances and specialist appliances to attend to assist with the — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) July 11, 2019 Source: Herts Fire Control /Twitter

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large plumes of thick smoke at the scene.

A spokesman for Warner Bros did not comment on the fire but told the BBC that public studio tours were unaffected and taking place as normal.