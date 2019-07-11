This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Firefighters tackle blaze at Warner Bros studios in Hertfordshire

All eight Harry Potter films were shot at the studio in Hertfordshire.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 11:44 AM
31 minutes ago 1,579 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4720140
Image: Shutterstock/Joyce Nelson
Image: Shutterstock/Joyce Nelson

OVER A DOZEN fire crews are tackling a large blaze at the Warner Bros studio in Hertfordshire in the UK. 

Firecrews were called to a stage at the studio, at which all eight Harry Potter films were shot, at 11.30pm on Wednesday. 

The BBC reported that 15 crews were sent to the scene after the fire broke out, with 18 crews currently working on the blaze.

James Bond and the Mission Impossible franchises have also used the studios for filming. 

On Twitter, the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to a building on Warner Drive in Hertfordshire. Fire crews are still at the scene, the service confirmed. 

No injuries have been reported.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large plumes of thick smoke at the scene. 

A spokesman for Warner Bros did not comment on the fire but told the BBC that public studio tours were unaffected and taking place as normal.

