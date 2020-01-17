One person injured in large industrial fire in north Dublin

ONE PERSON SUSTAINED injuries in an industrial fire in north Dublin today.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the blaze on Kettles Lane in Swords at around 10am this morning.

Appliances from Swords, Finglas, Kilbarrack and Balbriggan attended. Firefighters used a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire from above and went inside the building with breathing apparatus to put out the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters have made good progress and will be scaling back the response soon. Units will stay on the scene to damp the fire down.

One person was treated at the scene earlier.