Friday 17 January, 2020
One person injured in large industrial fire in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade said it has made good progress and will be scaling back the response soon.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 11,333 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4969456
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

ONE PERSON SUSTAINED injuries in an industrial fire in north Dublin today.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the blaze on Kettles Lane in Swords at around 10am this morning.

Appliances from Swords, Finglas, Kilbarrack and Balbriggan attended. Firefighters used a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire from above and went inside the building with breathing apparatus to put out the blaze.

Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters have made good progress and will be scaling back the response soon. Units will stay on the scene to damp the fire down.

One person was treated at the scene earlier.

