Firefighters tackle blaze on roof of building in Dublin's Thomas Street

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BROUGHT under control a blaze at a building on Thomas Street in Dublin city centre.

The Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter this afternoon that the street was blocked while firefighters deal with a fire on the roof of a building.

It has since said the fire is under control with crews “damping down any hotspots”.

The fire brigade said its teams “prevented any significant spread of the fire”.

“Some crews will remain on scene for a number of hours and others will be released back to stations,” the fire brigade said on Twitter.

Thomas Street is located in the Liberties area of the south inner city. The fire appeared to be in the vicinity of the Vicar Street venue in this area.

A garda spokesperson said the road closures in place will be lifted shortly.

“There have been no reports of any injuries at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Firefighters from the fire brigade headquarters, Dolphin’s Barn and Donnybrook dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said calls about the fire were received just before 12 noon.