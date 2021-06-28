#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Firefighters tackle blaze on roof of building in Dublin's Thomas Street

Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 12 noon.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 28 Jun 2021, 12:59 PM
22 minutes ago 3,190 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479473
Thomas Street in Dublin.
Image: Good Street View
Thomas Street in Dublin.
Thomas Street in Dublin.
Image: Good Street View

FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BROUGHT under control a blaze at a building on Thomas Street in Dublin city centre. 

The Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter this afternoon that the street was blocked while firefighters deal with a fire on the roof of a building.

It has since said the fire is under control with crews “damping down any hotspots”.

The fire brigade said its teams “prevented any significant spread of the fire”. 

“Some crews will remain on scene for a number of hours and others will be released back to stations,” the fire brigade said on Twitter. 

Thomas Street is located in the Liberties area of the south inner city. The fire appeared to be in the vicinity of the Vicar Street venue in this area.

A garda spokesperson said the road closures in place will be lifted shortly.

“There have been no reports of any injuries at this time,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Firefighters from the fire brigade headquarters, Dolphin’s Barn and Donnybrook dealt with the incident.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said calls about the fire were received just before 12 noon. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie