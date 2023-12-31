Gardaí investigating after fire breaks out at vacant pub in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a fire broke out at a vacant pub and guesthouse in Ringsend, Dublin overnight.

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive confirmed to The Journal in mid-December that it was working to bring the building into use as emergency accommodation for families who present as homeless.

The fire occured shortly before 2am on Thorncastle Street.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the fire was brought under control by firefighters.

There has been no reports of anyone injured in the incident.

The scene is preserved for a forensic examination this morning.

Gardaí have said enquiries are ongoing.

There had been several anti-immigration protests in the area in recent months in response to rumours that the building would be used to house refugees. In response, the Department of Integration said in mid-December that the International Protection Accommodation Service “has not received any proposal for this property and therefore has neither considered nor examined this property for use”.