#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 April 2021
Advertisement

Search operation underway after gardaí find two suspected firearms in ditch in Co Cork

The suspected revolver and semi-automatic pistol were found at Ballycollie Road in Whites Cross.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 6,391 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5398151
The suspected firearms seized in Co Cork
Image: Garda Press Office
The suspected firearms seized in Co Cork
The suspected firearms seized in Co Cork
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO SUSPECTED FIREARMS have been seized in Co Cork. 

At around 5pm yesterday, gardaí received a report from a member of the public that they had found two suspected handguns at Ballycollie Road in Whites Cross. 

Detective gardaí attended the scene where they discovered a suspected revolver and a semi-automatic pistol that were uncovered in a ditch. 

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and a search of the area is being conducted by the Divisional Search Team and the Southern Region Dog Unit. 

Both of the suspected firearms have now been sent for analysis. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie