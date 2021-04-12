#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 April 2021
Firefighter killed and two others injured as fire engulfs business centre in St Petersburg

The blaze spread across all four of the building’s floors.

By Press Association Monday 12 Apr 2021, 5:33 PM
featureimage Smoke and flames rise from a building in St Petersburg, Russia Source: Dmitri Lovetsky via PA Images

A MAJOR FIRE has engulfed a business centre in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, killing a firefighter and injuring two others.

The blaze spread across all four of the building’s floors and was raging in an area of 10,000 square metres, emergency officials said.

Around 300 people were involved in battling the fire, authorities said.

One firefighter died and two others were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

embedded259147556 Smoke and flames rise from the building Source: Dmitri Lovetsky via PA Images

40 people have been evacuated from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched.

The Interfax news agency reported that the building where the business centre was located was erected in the 19th century, and its decrepit state made it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Press Association

