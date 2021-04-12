Firefighter killed and two others injured as fire engulfs business centre in St Petersburg

Smoke and flames rise from a building in St Petersburg, Russia Source: Dmitri Lovetsky via PA Images

A MAJOR FIRE has engulfed a business centre in St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, killing a firefighter and injuring two others.

The blaze spread across all four of the building’s floors and was raging in an area of 10,000 square metres, emergency officials said.

Around 300 people were involved in battling the fire, authorities said.

One firefighter died and two others were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Smoke and flames rise from the building Source: Dmitri Lovetsky via PA Images

40 people have been evacuated from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched.

The Interfax news agency reported that the building where the business centre was located was erected in the 19th century, and its decrepit state made it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.