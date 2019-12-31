Firefighters in Australia share footage of truck being overrun by bushfires

FIREFIGHTERS IN AUSTRALIA have shared the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire that continues to ravage the south of the country.

In the minute-long clip, the crew from the fire and rescue station in Wyoming are seen making their way through the bushfire burning South of Nowra. Tall flames and sparks hit the side of their vehicle as they tried to make it to safety.

However, they were forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through, with the crew holding up blankets against the windows.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales confirmed the crew are now safe.

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires #ProtectTheIrreplaceable pic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019 Source: Fire and Rescue NSW /Twitter

Death toll

Two more people died, five others were missing feared dead and thousands were evacuated to beaches as Australia’s most devastating wildfire season on record worsened today.

Police said a father and son died in the early hours of the morning defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast in the state of New South Wales (NSW), 280 miles south of Sydney.

The town was hit by one out-of-control fire which roared into the community in the middle of the night, with its main street bearing the impact.

Further south, fires continued to blaze out of control in the state of Victoria, where some 4,000 people were forced to take shelter on the beach in the holiday town of Mallacoota, in the East Gippsland district along the Pacific coast. Around 4,000 more people were sheltering in community centres in the town.

Those sheltering on the beach were advised to go into the water if the fire situation worsened. Similar advice was given to people in several NSW coastal towns, where fearful residents and holidaymakers had also abandoned their dwellings to move onto beaches.

People in Mallacoota posted on social media about hearing the roar of the fire, circulating photos showing how, in the words of some, the smoke had turned “the day into night”.

Four people were missing in the area, where more than half a million acres of forest have been burnt out and where the intense heat and smoke from fires has been creating localised storm systems.

“Mallacoota is currently under attack,” Victoria’s state emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

“It is pitch-black, it is quite scary… the community right now is under threat but we will hold our line and they will be saved and protected.”

Emergency services officials said it was possible towns in the Gippsland area could be evacuated by sea as the fires, fanned by strong winds, continued. Another person was unaccounted for in the NSW town of Belowra.

As defence force personnel assisted firefighters and volunteers in tackling some of the worst blazes, eight fires were burning at emergency level across NSW, with a similar number ongoing in Victoria, and two more in the island state of Tasmania.

The death toll from more than three months of wildfires in multiple states now stands at 12.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, with more than 1,000 dwellings razed.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said requests had been made for 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada to be flown in to help local crews.

Major roads were closed near the south coast of NSW including the country’s main national carriageway, the Pacific Highway.