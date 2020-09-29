#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 29 September 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí launch crackdown on firework sellers trading on social media

A garda operation targeting these traders was brought in earlier than usual.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 6:30 AM
32 minutes ago 1,363 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5216786
Fireworks seized by gardaí earlier this month.
Fireworks seized by gardaí earlier this month.
Fireworks seized by gardaí earlier this month.

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE illegal sale of fireworks have targeted people who are using social media sites to sell off the goods.

Officers launched Operation Tombola earlier this month which is a garda initiative which focusses on policing the upcoming Halloween period. 

Traditionally, the garda operation mainly focusses on the sale of fireworks but anti-social behaviour and the illegal construction of bonfires are also targeted. 

Late last week, gardaí said they seized a “significant” quantity of fireworks. The items were confiscated following search operations in the Coolock and Cabinteely areas of Dublin. 

Gardaí brought forward Operation Tombola by a month due to a marked increase in the number of people setting off fireworks. It usually runs for the whole month of October. However, it was decided to begin earlier this year. 

Officers have had to adapt in recent years to changes in the way fireworks are being bought.     

Social media platforms, especially Facebook and Instagram, continue to be used by members of the public to buy large quantities of fireworks. 

One particular Facebook page, which we are not naming, is openly selling the items and is not attempting to hide it. That page has over 800 friends and was set up in the last month. 

Similar accounts have started to pop up across Instagram too. Gardaí believe that even low-level drug dealers are stocking up to sell on fireworks this year to supplement the income they lost during the pandemic.  

Just Minister Helen McEntee last week launched an annual fireworks awareness campaign, which seeks to highlight the potential injuries and damage they can cause.

McEntee also highlighted the severe sentences people can face if convicted of illegally buying, selling or using fireworks. She said: “The penalties go right up to fines of €10,000 and five years in prison. These penalties are high because the dangers are so serious.”

The Department of Justice will in the coming weeks roll out targeted social media adverts aimed at younger people who may be thinking of using fireworks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí also warned that “many of the illegal fireworks that are offered for sale illegally here have not passed any quality-control tests and are possibly defective”. 

They said there is a specific offence under the law for throwing any ignited fireworks in public places. 

“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents,” gardaí said. 

“They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. they can also cause great distress to family pets and animals,” it said. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie