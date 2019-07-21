This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 21 July, 2019
'Something strange is going on': 1,300 firefighters battle blazes in Portugal

Authorities are looking into whether the fires were started deliberately.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 2:39 PM
One of the firefighters battling a blaze yesterday.
Image: TVI/AP/PA Images
Image: TVI/AP/PA Images

PLANES AND HELICOPTERS have today joined more than 1,000 firefighters in central Portugal to battle huge wildfires in a mountainous region where over 100 people died in huge blazes in 2017.

Some 1,300 firefighters and 400 vehicles have been deployed to fight the blazes in the heavily forested Castelo Branco region, 200km north of Lisbon, the rescue services said.

Around 20 people have been injured, including eight firefighters and 12 civilians, according to interior ministry figures.

One badly burned civilian was evacuated by helicopter to Lisbon.

The biggest effort — 800 firefighters, 245 vehicles and 13 planes and helicopters — battled to douse flames in the municipality of Vila de Rei, which had spread nearly 25km.

“Only the fire at Vila de Rei remains active,” Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita told a news conference .

Authorities are looking into whether the fires were started deliberately, Cabrita said.

“The cause of the fires is being investigated … there’s something strange. How is it that five such large fires broke out in areas that are so close to each other?” he asked.

The commander of the Civil Protection for the region, Luis Belo Costa, said that “given the difficult terrain, we have not succeeded in getting the fire in Vila de Rei under control, but have only contained about 60% of it, despite a lull in the wind”.

The army said it was dispatching 20 soldiers and machinery to open routes “to facilitate access” for the firefighters.

In a message, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his “solidarity with the hundreds fighting the scourge of the fires”.

Two other forest fires reported yesterday have since been brought under control.

While a number of small villages were evacuated as a precaution overnight, no additional measures were planned today. But that could change “if the situation deteriorates,” Belo Costa said.

Five regions of central and southern Portugal are on maximum fire alert today because of the dry weather and winds.

Inaccessible terrain 

However, temperatures are currently below the threshold of 41 degrees Celsius at which a red alert is triggered.

The fires, fanned by strong winds, broke out yesterday afternoon in the more inaccessible areas in the Castelo Branco region.

The centre of Portugal is hilly and covered in dense forest and is regularly ravaged by fires, including the deadliest in the country’s history where 114 people died in two separate blazes in June and October 2017.

Much of the population in the area is elderly, as young people move to the cities.

The forests are largely eucalyptus, a highly flammable wood used in the paper industry. Despite the combustion risks, the trees are planted because they are fast-growing and represent an important source of income for locals.

With fields and pastures abandoned, the forests are poorly maintained, with the dense undergrowth facilitating the spread of the fires.

According to the EU’s European Forest Fire Information System, more than 250,000 hectares of land were destroyed by fire across Europe between January and April this year, more than the 181,000 hectares recorded for the entire fire season in 2018.

© AFP 2019  

AFP

