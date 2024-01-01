Ireland's first baby born in 2024 delivered in the Rotunda just minutes after midnight

THE FIRST BABY born this year is believed to have been delivered just minutes after midnight in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin.

The hospital confirmed today that baby boy, Arlo Robert Emmet was born at 4 minutes past midnight this morning.

Baby Arlo, who weighed in at 4.2kg (9lbs 4oz), was welcomed by his parents Nicole and Robert Emmet from Ashbourne.

Advertisement

Baby Arlo and his mother Nicole

Just two minutes after Arlo entered the world, baby Mirha was delivered in the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Born at 12.06am Mirha, weighing 2.21kg (4lbs 14oz) was welcomed into the world by her mother Sundas Khan who is originally from Pakistan.

Speaking to The Journal, Sundas said: “Apart from my husband, we have no family here. We felt completely welcomed at the Coombe and the staff were wonderful in bringing Mirha safely into the world.”

Welcome to the @CoombeHospital baby Mirha and her mother Sundas Khan. Our New Year baby arrived at 6 minutes past midnight weighing 4 lbs 14 oz. We wish great happiness to all mothers and babies born today. @HSELive @DMHospitalGroup pic.twitter.com/WcHnPb7yLq — The Coombe Hospital (@CoombeHospital) January 1, 2024

Outside of Dublin, the first baby born was Amelia to mum Danielle at Letterkenny Hospital in Donegal, at 12.13am, weighing in at 3.65kg (8lbs 30z).

With reporting from Diarmuid Pepper.