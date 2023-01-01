Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 1 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
National Maternity Hospital Lynn McDevitt with her son Harry
# New Years Babas
Ireland's first baby of 2023 born just minutes into the New Year
Harry McDevitt was born at the National Maternity Hospital.
16.2k
1
1 hour ago

THE FIRST BABY of 2023 in Ireland is believed to have been born just minutes past the stroke of midnight.

Little Harry McDevitt was welcomed into the world at 12.03am by his mother Lynn at the National Maternity Hospital.

The hospital said that he was 3.745kg – or eight pounds and two ounces – and that he had his aunt Ciara, Lynn’s sister, for company. 

Elsewhere, the first newborn of 2023 in the Rotunda Hospital was born a little later at 12.47am, where baby girl Laura was delivered by her mother Anna Gec.

Anna Gec with baby Laura Anna Gec with baby Laura at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     