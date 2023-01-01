Ireland's first baby of 2023 born just minutes into the New Year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE FIRST BABY of 2023 in Ireland is believed to have been born just minutes past the stroke of midnight.
Little Harry McDevitt was welcomed into the world at 12.03am by his mother Lynn at the National Maternity Hospital.
The hospital said that he was 3.745kg – or eight pounds and two ounces – and that he had his aunt Ciara, Lynn’s sister, for company.
Lynn McDevitt and her son Harry, Irelands newest arrival at NMH at 12.03 weighing 3.745kg supported by her sister Ciara. #HappyNewYear2023 #newbaby @Marybrosnan13 @helpinghollesst pic.twitter.com/i7GJOIuP4D— The National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) January 1, 2023
Elsewhere, the first newborn of 2023 in the Rotunda Hospital was born a little later at 12.47am, where baby girl Laura was delivered by her mother Anna Gec.
