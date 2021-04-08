#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

Irish medicines watchdog probing first blood clot case in AstraZeneca vaccine recipient

The HPRA confirmed it has received a case which describes “an unusual clot in the brain.”

By Céimin Burke Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 6:07 PM
6 minutes ago 1,074 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5404191
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND’S MEDICINES REGULATOR is investigating the first potential case of a very rare blood clot in someone who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), confirmed it has received “a case of interest associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which describes CVST (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis), an unusual clot in the brain.”

Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets, including CVST, should be listed as rare side effects of the AstraZeneca jab.

The clot was detected in a person who had received the vaccine.

“We are following up on this report to obtain additional details and to evaluate if it is consistent with the profile of rare blood clotting events that were the focus of the recently concluded EMA safety review,” the HPRA said today.

“This report will be notified to the EUs safety database and will be considered in the context of continuous monitoring coordinated by the EMA,” it added.

The HPRA said it would not make any further comment on the matter for confidentiality reasons. The Mater Hospital said it would not be commenting due to patient confidentiality.

In a statement yesterday, the watchdog said it has been notified of approximately 2,800 reports of suspected side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement said that of 204,270 Astrazeneca doses have been administered in Ireland, there were 18 reports describing “blood clots or events possibly associated with blood clots.”

However, at that time none of the clots reported were of the nature of the very rare blood clots of concern.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie