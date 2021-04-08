Irish medicines watchdog probing first blood clot case in AstraZeneca vaccine recipient

IRELAND’S MEDICINES REGULATOR is investigating the first potential case of a very rare blood clot in someone who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), confirmed it has received “a case of interest associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which describes CVST (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis), an unusual clot in the brain.”

Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), announced that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets, including CVST, should be listed as rare side effects of the AstraZeneca jab.

The clot was detected in a person who had received the vaccine.

“We are following up on this report to obtain additional details and to evaluate if it is consistent with the profile of rare blood clotting events that were the focus of the recently concluded EMA safety review,” the HPRA said today.

“This report will be notified to the EUs safety database and will be considered in the context of continuous monitoring coordinated by the EMA,” it added.

The HPRA said it would not make any further comment on the matter for confidentiality reasons. The Mater Hospital said it would not be commenting due to patient confidentiality.

In a statement yesterday, the watchdog said it has been notified of approximately 2,800 reports of suspected side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The statement said that of 204,270 Astrazeneca doses have been administered in Ireland, there were 18 reports describing “blood clots or events possibly associated with blood clots.”

However, at that time none of the clots reported were of the nature of the very rare blood clots of concern.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer