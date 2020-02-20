Posh silverware, maiden speeches and tetchy barbs - here's how the first day of the 33rd Dáil played out

Independent TD Richard O Donoghue celebrates with supporters while arriving at Leinister House for the first day back as the Dail returns from the elections.

AS THE HEALY RAE hooley drew to an end outside Leinster House, and with the 1959 vintage car that newly elected Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue arrived in parked at the door, it was time for politicians to get down to business this afternoon.

It was a hive of activity with the arrival of newly elected TDs. In the foyer, there were selfies being taken against the backdrop of portraits of Michael Collins and Michael D Higgins, and photos were being taken beside the Irish Proclamation.

While school tours are often a common feature in the House, young children are not.

But there were plenty around the place today, jumping between the black and white tiles in the hallway, running around the revolving entrance door, as well as holding hands with their Mums and Dads who were elected in the general election.

Fast forward a couple of hours and the positive, fun atmosphere had dissipated. The jibes and barbs between Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, in particular, made it appear that this country are way off any government being formed.

First day

The first day of the Dáil is a special occasion at Leinster House. The place is spotless, the staff uniforms immaculate, and the carpets hooverd to within an inch of their lives.

Before TDs made their way to the chamber, many stopped off in the Leinster House canteen. While recyclable cutlery is the norm on any other day, today is special.

Today, the silverware was out.

“I hope none of those go missing,” said one TD, as people queued up to get a spot of lunch or coffee.

The good silverware was out in Leinster House.

As excited TDs and their families got some sustenance before the long day, conversations could be overheard between the newbies, with one such chat between Fianna Fáilers debating who was more Fianna Fáil.

“My granny goes way back in the party,” said one eager TD.

It’s not just the staff and TDs that are in the ‘first day’ best outfits. The newly appointed Ceann Comhairle for the 33rd Dáil Seán Ó Fearghaíl joked that his robes were subject of a Freedom of Information request which found that they were so old that nobody knew who much they cost.

There was also a query about how much the dry cleaning cost. He informed the House that they had never been dry cleaned (but added that they had been for this occasion).

Party leaders congratulated Ó Feargháil on his re-election, and commiserated with Independent TD Denis Naughten, who lost out on the job.

The Green Party’s Eamon Ryan thanked him for being an excellent Ceann Comhairle, noting that he never kicked anyone out during his first term. He was one of many who paid their respects to Ó Feargháil which led him to tell the House that he had to pinch himself during the tributes for fear he had died.

Before the votes were taken for the Ceann Comhairle election, the TDs of the 33rd Dáil had the opportunity to mingle.

Like watching animals in the wild, the reporters on the press gallery peered over the balcony, situated above the Ceann Comhairle’s seat, watching to see who was talking to who.

Would a Fianna Fáiler cross the room to talk to a Fine Gaeler or even someone from Sinn Féin? Most seemed cordial, laughing along with one another. But there was one notable handshake. That between Leo Varadkar and newly elected Wexford TD Verona Murphy.

Each had choice words for one another in the past, ever since Murphy lost out in the November by-elections while running for Fine Gael. She was dropped from the party ticket due to her comments on immigration. But it is all water under the bridge now.

The nomination for Taoiseach followed with many TDs making their maiden speeches in the Dáil, including Fianna Fáil’s Norma Foley who said she was “proud beyond measure” to nominate Micheál Martin for Taoiseach.

TD Richard O’Donoghue made a memorable maiden speech, stating:

“How many of ye here have education of life? How many of ye have common sense? I do believe that an ounce of cop-on is better than a stone of brains.”

Start as you mean to go on, as they say.

But the main show today was the four unsuccessful votes for the next Taoiseach. It was expected. The general election, as Richard Boyd Barrett put it today, has returned a seismic change in Irish politics.

The first vote for Taoiseach was for Leo Varadkar. The scrum to get to vote against the Taoiseach was sizeable. He lost out, sealing his faith that he would have to visit President Michael D Higgins this evening to tender his resignation.

Micheál Martin’s vote was up next. No luck for the Fianna Fáil leader, though he managed to get a number of Independent TDs to back him, including former Minister for State and former Independent Alliance member Sean Canney.

This was notable, as Canney also voted for Varadkar. Looking up to reporters he raised two fingers. “Rotating Taoiseach,” he said, indicating to the media why he voted for the two men.

Source: Leah Farrell

The big win for the night was Mary Lou McDonald’s vote – 45 votes for her to become Taoiseach, the highest number, but not nearly enough to elect her as the next Taoiseach.

Varadkar got to his feet, and told the members that he will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin, to tender his resignation as Taoiseach. He will however continue to carry out his duties until a new government is elected, he said.

Before setting off, he said some parties spent the last nine years trying to get Fine Gael out of government, and now they want them to go back in.

“The irony isn’t lost on us,” he pointed out. If political stability is needed, Fine Gael is willing to talk to other parties, said Varadkar. However, he acknowledged that his party lost votes, lost seats, but did get a mandate from 450,000 people.

Micheál Martin was up next, describing the day as a colourful one, remarking on how envied the Healy Raes marketing skills.

His tone then changed when he spoke about Sinn Féin.

Micheál Martin dedicated a significant chunk of his remarks to criticising Sinn Féin, accusing the party of glorifying the IRA.

He outlined why he would not do business with the party, questioning their democratic procedures, and criticising them for brushing aside recent anti-semitic remarks by one TD.

“I see we still live rent free in Micheál Martin’s very narrow and bitter mind,” McDonald said in an equally lengthy and excoriating response.

She said she has significant concerns in relation to corruption associated with his party in the past.

She said the people who voted for her party knew what they were doing.

“Show us what you’re made of,” is what McDonald said the electorate were saying to Sinn Féin in the general election.

McDonald said government formation is about policy, but it is also about power “and who wields it”.

“By Christ, they’re (FF and FG) not minded to let it go,” she said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan concluded the days events by stating that sometimes taking a minute to calm oneself is needed.

Acting as a peacemaker (a role he might end up fulfilling in government one day) he appealed to all parties to distance themselves from such toxic and hostile remarks against each other.

They don’t serve anybody, he said, least of all the public.