This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First ‘formal’ participation will see 600 civil and public servants march in today's Pride parade

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said he is “particularly pleased” with the participation of Gardaí in uniform.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 6:20 AM
11 minutes ago 356 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4702339
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

OVER 600 CIVIL and public service employees will march in Dublin’s Pride parade in the first formal participation of public servants in the annual march. 

Today’s parade begins at 1pm at O’Connell Street and will finish at Merrion Square where an outdoor event will be held. 60,000 people are expected to take part. 

Public sector employees marching include public servants from government departments, An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, the Courts Service and the National Museum of Ireland. 

Heads of state agencies and LGBT+ staff networks from across the civil and public service will also be participating today. 

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said he is “particularly pleased” with the participation of Gardaí in uniform in this year’s parade. 

“This is a significant step that demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s commitment to building the inclusive Ireland that we all want to see, where everyone – regardless of their background – feels welcome in our society.”

There has been some controversy surrounding gardaí in uniform taking part in the parade, however. 

In response, Queer Action Ireland has organised an alternative Pride event to protest against garda participation which is taking place on Rosie Hackett Bridge at 12pm – one hour before the official parade kicks off. 

PSNI officers will also take part in today’s parade, at the invitation of Garda commissioner Drew Harris.

“Pride is an important series of events for those who identify as being LGBTQ and we see this as an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána,” Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, Stephen Martin, said in a statement. 

There will be a number of road closures to facilitate today’s parade. These include:

  • Parnell Sq East and North, Frederick St North and Cavendish Row will close from 9am to 4pm.
  • Merrion Sq East and South, Fitzwilliam St Lower, Mount St Upper and Mount St Crescent will close from 6am to 10pm.

Over 7,000 people from 150 groups will lead today’s march. 

A number of Irish politicians have confirmed their participation in the parade, which first took place in 1983.

Minister of State David Stanton TD has said that barriers still remain both nationally and internationally for the LGBTI+ community.

He has said that actions to tackle some of these barriers will be contained in the government’s soon-to-be-published National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie