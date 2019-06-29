First ‘formal’ participation will see 600 civil and public servants march in today's Pride parade

OVER 600 CIVIL and public service employees will march in Dublin’s Pride parade in the first formal participation of public servants in the annual march.

Today’s parade begins at 1pm at O’Connell Street and will finish at Merrion Square where an outdoor event will be held. 60,000 people are expected to take part.

Public sector employees marching include public servants from government departments, An Garda Síochána, the Irish Prison Service, the Courts Service and the National Museum of Ireland.

Heads of state agencies and LGBT+ staff networks from across the civil and public service will also be participating today.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said he is “particularly pleased” with the participation of Gardaí in uniform in this year’s parade.

“This is a significant step that demonstrates An Garda Síochána’s commitment to building the inclusive Ireland that we all want to see, where everyone – regardless of their background – feels welcome in our society.”

There has been some controversy surrounding gardaí in uniform taking part in the parade, however.

In response, Queer Action Ireland has organised an alternative Pride event to protest against garda participation which is taking place on Rosie Hackett Bridge at 12pm – one hour before the official parade kicks off.

PSNI officers will also take part in today’s parade, at the invitation of Garda commissioner Drew Harris.

“Pride is an important series of events for those who identify as being LGBTQ and we see this as an opportunity to continue to support, and build upon our relationship with, the LGBTQ community and our colleagues in An Garda Síochána,” Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI, Stephen Martin, said in a statement.

There will be a number of road closures to facilitate today’s parade. These include:

Parnell Sq East and North, Frederick St North and Cavendish Row will close from 9am to 4pm .

. Merrion Sq East and South, Fitzwilliam St Lower, Mount St Upper and Mount St Crescent will close from 6am to 10pm.

Over 7,000 people from 150 groups will lead today’s march.

A number of Irish politicians have confirmed their participation in the parade, which first took place in 1983.

Minister of State David Stanton TD has said that barriers still remain both nationally and internationally for the LGBTI+ community.

He has said that actions to tackle some of these barriers will be contained in the government’s soon-to-be-published National LGBTI+ Inclusion Strategy.