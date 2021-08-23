First group of evacuated Afghan refugees to arrive in Ireland this evening

THE FIRST GROUP of Afghan refugees to be accepted into Ireland will arrive into Dublin Airport this evening.

Less than 10 people are due to land at Dublin Airport following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan with more expected to arrive over the coming weeks.

It was confirmed last week that Ireland will provide up to 150 additional humanitarian visas for Afghans under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

This is in addition to 45 visas already approved in recent days for Afghans in similar circumstances.

A Government spokesperson did not confirm if the first cohort to arrive would be brought to one of the State’s Emergency Reception and Orientation Centres (EROCs).

EROCs are used primarily to accommodate Syrian arrivals under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

Since the Taliban’s takeover the Department of Equality has been working closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs in order to identify suitable accommodation for refugees arriving into Ireland with more details expected over the coming days.

It comes after a number of human rights organisations called on the Government last week to increase the number of resettlement places for Afghan refugees and to expedite international protection applications amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

The Irish Refugee Council, Amnesty International and the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) among others said Ireland should commit to resettling a minimum of 1,000 Afghan refugees and to participate in a wider EU relocation scheme.