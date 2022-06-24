Ireland's first LGBT female mayor elected to post on South Dublin County Council

SOUTH COUNTY DUBLIN’S new mayor is the first LGBT woman to be elected to the position in Ireland.

Fianna Fáil councillor Emma Murphy was elected as Mayor of South Dublin County at a council meeting this evening.

Murphy joined the council in 2016 representing the Firhouse-Bohernabreena electoral area.

Her background is in developing youth empowerment programmes and promoting education opportunities.

She currently works as communications director for MEP Barry Andrews.

Andrews noted the “historic achievement” on Twitter.

Historic achievement for our very own Emma Murphy who has not only endured two years as my Comms Director but was tonight elected as Ireland’s first LGBTQ+ woman elected as Mayor #bród 👏 @sdublincoco #DublinPride22 @fiannafailparty 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/CmO2qG2lkU — Barry Andrews MEP (@BarryAndrewsMEP) June 24, 2022

Labour councillor Joanna Tuffy was elected as deputy mayor on the council.

Tuffy previously served as TD and Senator before being elected as a councillor in 2019.