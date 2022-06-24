#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ireland's first LGBT female mayor elected to post on South Dublin County Council

Fianna Fáil’s Emma Murphy joined the council in 2016.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 24 Jun 2022, 10:15 PM
Newly elected mayor Emma Murphy.
Image: Ben Ryan
Image: Ben Ryan

SOUTH COUNTY DUBLIN’S new mayor is the first LGBT woman to be elected to the position in Ireland. 

Fianna Fáil councillor Emma Murphy was elected as Mayor of South Dublin County at a council meeting this evening. 

Murphy joined the council in 2016 representing the Firhouse-Bohernabreena electoral area.

Her background is in developing youth empowerment programmes and promoting education opportunities.

She currently works as communications director for MEP Barry Andrews. 

Andrews noted the “historic achievement” on Twitter.

Labour councillor Joanna Tuffy was elected as deputy mayor on the council. 

Tuffy previously served as TD and Senator before being elected as a councillor in 2019. 

