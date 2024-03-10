First photo of Kate Middleton since surgery released after weeks of speculation

THE FIRST OFFICIAL photo of Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery has been released, as she thanked the public for their support.

The photo of the Princess of Wales and her children, taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier this week, was posted on social media to mark Mother’s Day.

In the post she said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Earlier this week she was photographed while travelling in a car with her mother after weeks of rumours about her whereabouts.

Speculation remains rife despite the official assurances that Middleton is recovering well, with rumours focusing not just on the 42-year-old’s health, but also the status of her marriage.

Today’s picture shows Middleton sitting in a chair with her arms around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind, as all four smile at the camera.

January surgery

The photo of the princess is the first released since she was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on 16 January.

Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on 26 January – the 11th day of her stay.

Middleton left the hospital on 29 January – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that she wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The future British queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk.

She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.