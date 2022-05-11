Favourites Ukraine and nine other countries qualify for Eurovision final

THE FIRST 10 countries have qualified for the Grand Final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest after last night’s semi-final.

Favourites Ukraine were among those to qualify for Saturday’s final in Turin, Italy.

The full list of qualifiers is as follows:

Switzerland

Armenia

Iceland

Lithuania

Portugal

Norway

Greece

Ukraine

Moldova

Netherlands

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win the final with their song Stefania – a mix of Ukrainian folk music with hip hop which was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother.

Ireland’s semi-final

Ireland’s entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the stage in tomorrow night’s semi-final to perform her song That’s Rich.

Scullion said some people are “threatened” Ireland will qualify for the grand final.

The 23-year-old singer, who placed third on The Voice UK in 2020, said: “I think this year people are taking us quite seriously and are threatened in a way that we might actually qualify, there is a good buzz, people are excited this year.

“It’s just a really fun song and I think it’s really transpired well across different platforms, and I’m excited that people will see a fun side of Ireland and get behind us hopefully.

“People are definitely taking a massive liking to this song, I think it’s because of the tongue-in-cheek nature. It’s really fun and if it comes on in a nightclub, you’re going to want to dance and scream it.

“This is a test for me and my ability, so hopefully, all going well, I can qualify on Saturday and I think I will levitate after that, I will just take flight.”

Contains reporting from PA