#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Advertisement

Favourites Ukraine and nine other countries qualify for Eurovision final

Ireland’s entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the stage in tomorrow’s semi-final.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 11 May 2022, 7:24 AM
19 minutes ago 2,138 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5760390
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra performing at the first semi final
Image: EBU/CORINNE CUMMING
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra performing at the first semi final
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra performing at the first semi final
Image: EBU/CORINNE CUMMING

THE FIRST 10 countries have qualified for the Grand Final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest after last night’s semi-final.

Favourites Ukraine were among those to qualify for Saturday’s final in Turin, Italy.

The full list of qualifiers is as follows:

  • Switzerland
  • Armenia
  • Iceland
  • Lithuania
  • Portugal
  • Norway
  • Greece
  • Ukraine
  • Moldova
  • Netherlands

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win the final with their song Stefania – a mix of Ukrainian folk music with hip hop which was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother.

Ireland’s semi-final

Ireland’s entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the stage in tomorrow night’s semi-final to perform her song That’s Rich.

Scullion said some people are “threatened” Ireland will qualify for the grand final.

Related Read

09.05.22 Opinion: Eurovision Song Contest may seem frivolous but in wartime, it matters

The 23-year-old singer, who placed third on The Voice UK in 2020, said: “I think this year people are taking us quite seriously and are threatened in a way that we might actually qualify, there is a good buzz, people are excited this year.

“It’s just a really fun song and I think it’s really transpired well across different platforms, and I’m excited that people will see a fun side of Ireland and get behind us hopefully.

“People are definitely taking a massive liking to this song, I think it’s because of the tongue-in-cheek nature. It’s really fun and if it comes on in a nightclub, you’re going to want to dance and scream it.

“This is a test for me and my ability, so hopefully, all going well, I can qualify on Saturday and I think I will levitate after that, I will just take flight.”

Contains reporting from PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie