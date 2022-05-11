Favourites Ukraine and nine other countries qualify for Eurovision final

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE FIRST 10 countries have qualified for the Grand Final of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest after last night’s semi-final.
Favourites Ukraine were among those to qualify for Saturday’s final in Turin, Italy.
The full list of qualifiers is as follows:
- Switzerland
- Armenia
- Iceland
- Lithuania
- Portugal
- Norway
- Greece
- Ukraine
- Moldova
- Netherlands
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra are favourites to win the final with their song Stefania – a mix of Ukrainian folk music with hip hop which was written as a tribute to the frontman’s mother.
Ireland’s semi-final
Ireland’s entry, Brooke Scullion, will take to the stage in tomorrow night’s semi-final to perform her song That’s Rich.
Scullion said some people are “threatened” Ireland will qualify for the grand final.
The 23-year-old singer, who placed third on The Voice UK in 2020, said: “I think this year people are taking us quite seriously and are threatened in a way that we might actually qualify, there is a good buzz, people are excited this year.
“It’s just a really fun song and I think it’s really transpired well across different platforms, and I’m excited that people will see a fun side of Ireland and get behind us hopefully.
“People are definitely taking a massive liking to this song, I think it’s because of the tongue-in-cheek nature. It’s really fun and if it comes on in a nightclub, you’re going to want to dance and scream it.
“This is a test for me and my ability, so hopefully, all going well, I can qualify on Saturday and I think I will levitate after that, I will just take flight.”
Contains reporting from PA
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (3)