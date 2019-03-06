This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'

Concerns had been that funds for the government’s Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme have run out.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 1:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,098 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526555
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy addressing the Oireachtas Committee today
Image: Screengrab via Oireachtas TV
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy addressing the Oireachtas Committee today
Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy addressing the Oireachtas Committee today
Image: Screengrab via Oireachtas TV

A FIRST-TIME-BUYERS loan scheme has not closed and applications can continue, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said, following concerns that funding has run out. 

TheJournal.ie reported on Monday that concerns had been raised that funds for the government’s Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme have run out. 

However, Murphy today said that “the scheme is not closed” and that “funding has not run out”.

Under the scheme, a first-time-buyer can apply for a home loan to purchase a new or second-hand property, or to build their own home.

First-time-buyers can borrow up to 90% of the market value of the property, with maximum market values set at €320,000 in the counties of Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, and €250,000 in the rest of the country.

Labour Housing Spokesperson Jan O’Sullivan on Monday raised concerns about a directive being issued to local authorities telling them to stop considering applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme due to funds for the scheme running out.

Murphy appeared before an Oireachtas Housing Committee this morning to answer questions on the progress of the government’s Rebuilding Ireland Housing Action Plan, launched in July 2016.

However, members of the committee took the opportunity to quiz the minister on reports in recent days over the loan scheme. 

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry asked Murphy why the scheme had been “frozen”. 

“I say that it’s madness in the middle of the greatest housing and homelessness crisis in the history of the State that a scheme such as this would be frozen for any length of time,” Barry said. 

RTÉ reported yesterday that a Department of Housing internal document revealed the scheme had been put on hold because it had run out of funding. 

Senator Victor Boyhan said that “yesterday people woke up to Morning Ireland to listen to what would appear to be a crisis in terms of funding for this initiative”. 

“These are people who are just barely over the threshold. These are people that get up very early in the morning, who work all day, who want to provide housing for themselves,” Boyhan said.

Echoing Boyhan’s comments, Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O’Brien said “there are hundreds of really concerned people out there right now”. 

“Their concerns need to be addressed and they need to be addressed very clearly,” he said.

Addressing the committee, Murphy said he is “genuinely surprised how this was being reported yesterday”.

The scheme is not closed, funding has not run out and I have been very clear on how this has been progressing.

More funding required

Murphy confirmed that the scheme is at about 50% drawdown, but said “if we look at the amount that have been approved, we’re almost at potentially a drawdown limit if that continues through into the rest of the year”. 

“The reality is the scheme will require more funding to be made available and that’s what I’m discussing with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform,” Murphy said. 

A spokesperson for the housing minister confirmed to TheJournal.ie on Monday that the Housing Department is currently in discussions with the Departments of Public Expenditure and Reform and Finance with regard to an extension of the scheme in this regard.

“When the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan was initially being developed it was estimated that the drawdown of loans under the scheme would be approximately €200 million over three years.

“From the data collated on the scheme to date, the RIHL has proven to be more successful than initially anticipated, as a result of which, the scheme would require a further tranche of funds to be borrowed by the HFA in order to enable its continuation,” they added. 

Murphy said today that the Department has been “engaging” with local authorities who have reached their limit for the scheme and that some were given additional funding last year. 

To repeat, the scheme is not closed, funding has not run out and applications can continue.

“Any loan approval that has been given will be honoured, of course it will be. Applications are still being received,” he said. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    76,316  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    58,572  47
    3
    		Cork auctioneer and Moore Street phone shop on latest Revenue tax defaulter list
    48,925  24
    Fora
    1
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    466  0
    2
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    359  0
    3
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    292  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    39,935  18
    2
    		Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    36,299  82
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    32,983  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dear Fifi: I think my boyfriend gave me an STI but he won't admit it
    4,655  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,493  1
    3
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    4,199  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    HEALTH
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Opinion: A million people have no health cover as low-paid families are excluded from access to the medical card
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    GARDAí
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    Gardaí investigate after woman 'physically pulled out of car' during hijacking in Meath this morning
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie