This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 3 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

First-time cannabis users on the rise in Canada since legalisation

Those most likely to give it a go for the first time were men aged 45 to 64.

By AFP Friday 3 May 2019, 9:54 PM
24 minutes ago 1,149 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4619572
Image: Shutterstock/613rd420th
Image: Shutterstock/613rd420th

THE NUMBER OF people in Canada using cannabis for the first time has nearly doubled since the drug was legalised in October, a government study has said. 

The National Cannabis Survey, which covered the first quarter of this year and was released Thursday, found that 18% of Canadians aged 15 or older say they have tried marijuana, compared to 14% in the same period of last year, Statistics Canada reported.

Some 646,000 said they have tried it for the first time, nearly twice as many as the 327,000 in the same stretch of last year. Those most likely to give it a go for the first time were men aged 45 to 64.

“Some of these new cannabis consumers were first-time users, while others were former cannabis users who tried cannabis again post-legalisation,” Statistics Canada said.

This increase will be closely monitored in the coming months, to determine whether it can be attributed to a short-term spike in interest in a newly-legal substance or is the beginning of a longer-term trend.

Cannabis use is more common among men than women – 22% versus 13% – and it is more popular among younger people. Nearly one in three of those who say they use cannabis is 15 to 24 years of age.

“Daily or almost daily cannabis use remains unchanged, while weekly and occasional use increases,” the report also stated.

Concerns 

One of the goals of this pet project of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was to wipe out illicit drug dealing. And initial figures suggest success: their share of total marijuana sales seems to be dropping.

“Fewer users reported obtaining cannabis from illegal sources (such as a dealer) in the first three months of 2019 (38%) compared with the first quarter of 2018 (51%),” the study said.

Daily or almost daily cannabis use remains unchanged, while weekly and occasional use increases.

As 2018 began, only cannabis for medicinal purposes was legal. That has been the case since 2001 in Canada but sales for this purpose are minuscule.

One of the worries prompted by the legalisation for recreational purposes was that more people would drive while stoned.

The study found that the percentage of those polled who reported driving a car less than two hours after smoking cannabis is stable at 15%.

Around 20% of those who said they drove after consuming cannabis said they had also taken alcohol. That’s about 123,000 people or three per cent of marijuana users with a valid driver’s license.

“Consuming both substances is considered to be a particularly risky combination while operating a motor vehicle,” the study noted.

Canada’s legalisation of cannabis for recreational purposes made it the second in the world to do so, after Uruguay.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie