Over 500 brown trout die in fish kill in Kildare river

At least 500 brown trout were killed in the incident.

At least 500 brown trout were killed in the incident.

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after over 500 brown trout died in a serious fish kill in the River Rye in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Other species of fish were also killed due to the incident which impacted approximately two kilometres of the river.

Advertisement

The River Rye is an important spawning ground for brown trout and a key spawning channel for a highly sensitive population of Atlantic salmon within the River Liffey catchment area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland officers were alerted to the incident on Wednesday evening and water and fish samples were taken for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory.

The state agency said investigations are ongoing and it is not in a position to comment at this stage.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that there could be in excess of 500 mortalities of Brown trout plus other fish species in the impacted 2km (approximately) of river,” it said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Inland Fisheries Ireland, which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, urged members of the public to report fish kills via its confidential 24-hour hotline number (0818 34 74 24).