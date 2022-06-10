#Open journalism No news is bad news

Over 500 brown trout die in fish kill in Kildare river

The River Rye is an important breeding ground for brown trout and Atlantic salmon.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Jun 2022, 12:25 PM
26 minutes ago 2,575 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5787430
At least 500 brown trout were killed in the incident.
Image: Inland fisheries
Image: Inland fisheries

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after over 500 brown trout died in a serious fish kill in the River Rye in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

Other species of fish were also killed due to the incident which impacted approximately two kilometres of the river.

The River Rye is an important spawning ground for brown trout and a key spawning channel for a highly sensitive population of Atlantic salmon within the River Liffey catchment area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland officers were alerted to the incident on Wednesday evening and water and fish samples were taken for scientific analysis at an independent laboratory. 

The state agency said investigations are ongoing and it is not in a position to comment at this stage. 

“Inland Fisheries Ireland estimates that there could be in excess of 500 mortalities of Brown trout plus other fish species in the impacted 2km (approximately) of river,” it said in a statement.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, urged members of the public to report fish kills via its confidential 24-hour hotline number (0818 34 74 24).

