Investigation launched after hundreds of fish found dead in Cork river

HUNDREDS, AND POSSIBLY thousands, of fish have been found dead in a river in Co Cork, according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

A spokesperson for the organisation said an initial investigation indicates that “a significant algal bloom” caused the incident.

The fish died in a minor tributary of the Bandon River, south of Dunmanway, near Curraghalicky Lake.

The species affected include brown trout, juvenile salmon and bream.

A local angler reported the incident and Inland Fisheries Ireland visited the scene on Monday evening.

“Efforts are ongoing to assess the extent of the fish kill and an aerial survey of the lake is under way,” a spokesperson for the group said.

Cork County Council has taken water samples from the lake and river and is liaising with Inland Fisheries Ireland in their investigation.

Members of the public can report instances of illegal fishing, water pollution or invasive species by calling Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential helpline on 1890 34 74 24.