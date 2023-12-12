Fisherman missing and second hospitalised after their boat got into difficulty off Louth coast

ONE FISHERMAN IS missing and a second has been hospitalised after their boat got into difficulty off the Louth coast.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) is coordinating the search and rescue operation and has tasked the Irish Coast Guard and local rescue teams to assist in the search for the first fisherman.

Advertisement

Shortly before 9am this morning, the MRCC in Dublin received a “mayday call” from a small fishing vessel in the North Irish Sea off Co Louth.

It is understood the search is focused on one nautical mile past Dunany Point in the Dundalk Bay area.

“One casualty was rescued by a local fishing vessel and has been transferred to hospital,” the Department of Transport said in a statement.

Following this morning’s alert, the MRCC tasked Dublin based Coast Guard Helicopter R116, Clogherhead Coast Guard Unit, Greenore Coast Guard Unit and Clogherhead RNLI Lifeboat.