File photo - Rescue 116 Alamy Stock Photo
Coast Guard

Fisherman rescued from boat off Co Mayo coast after becoming seriously ill

The man was winched onboard R116 at 12.50pm and was transported to University Hospital Galway for treatment.
8 minutes ago

A FISHERMAN HAS been rescued from a boat off the coast of Co Mayo after becoming seriously ill. 

The fishing vessel was 160 miles west of Erris Head when the man came into difficulty. 

The evacuation of the fisherman from the boat was carried out by Dublin-based Coast Guard helicopter R116. 

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 was tasked as a secondary support asset and shadowed R116 during the mission. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
