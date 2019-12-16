This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin casino closes after 16 years citing 'legal threat' of new gambling laws

The closure will result in the loss of almost 80 jobs at the Dublin 2 private members club.

By Adam Daly Monday 16 Dec 2019, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 8,567 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936145
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A POPULAR DUBLIN casino has said it will close its doors immediately due to “the legal threat” posed to the business by new gambling laws. 

The Fitzwilliam Card Club informed staff today that it will cease trading “effective immediately” resulting in the loss of almost 80 jobs. 

The private members club said it made the decision following legal advice regarding the implications of the Gaming and Lotteries (Amendment) Bill 2019, which passed all stages in the Oireachtas on 11 December.

This piece of legislation will update the previous Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956 by bringing changes to the permit and licencing approach to small-scale, local gaming and lottery activity. It will also update certain stake and prize limits and standardise the minimum gambling age at 18. 

The Fitzwilliam Club claimed the Act has broadened the definition of unlawful gaming to any gaming without a ‘gaming permit’ or a ‘gaming licence’.

“Neither of these options was available to the Club consequently the Fitzwilliam Card Club was forced to close,” a spokesperson for the Fitzwilliam said. 

“It is with great sadness and regret that we make this announcement today. Understandably, our concentrations will now be with our staff to ensure that they are appropriately catered for, particularly at this time of year. We would like to thank all of our staff for their commitment and hard work over the past 16 years”.

“We sought to engage with the Government and opposition regarding the threat posed by the legislation to our business. Sadly, our pleas fell on deaf ears and an amendment was not granted to safeguard the business and our 80 employees,” the spokesperson said. 

Related Reads

26.11.19 Government planning to limit gaming machine maximum payouts to €500
20.03.19 Gambling regulator could take 18 months to set up, says Taoiseach

The club said it has reassured all staff that it will fulfil all statutory obligations, including statutory leave and redundancy payments and that every effort will be made to offer support during this difficult period.

The club has also reassured members that any deposits on account, or cash chips, will be honoured in full.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie