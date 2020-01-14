This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Four men and one juvenile arrested over violent disorder incident in Limerick

Gardaí began an investigation after shots were fired at a house in Limerick on 4 January.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 12:17 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in relation to a violent disorder incident in Limerick. 

The incident took place on Lenihan Avenue, in Prospect, Co Limerick. A number of individuals armed with offensive weapons.

A full-scale investigation was launched by Gardaí which has culminated in a number of searches being carried out this morning, 14 January in the south side of Limerick city.

It resulted in the arrest of four men aged between 19 and 45, and one juvenile. They are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said they also began an investigation after shots were fired at a house in Limerick city shortly before 4.30pm on 4 January 2020 but that the arrests were made in connection with the violent disorder incident only. 

This operation is being carried out by detectives from Roxboro Road with the assistance of uniform Gardaí, the Divisional Search Team, the Roads Policing Unit, and the Armed Support Unit.

Defence Force Specialist Engineers from Collins Barracks, Cork and the 12th Infantry Battalion, Limerick are assisting in the search of an open area in the Galvone area of Limerick.

Conor McCrave
