The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DELTA: The Taoiseach has said the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines should be reconsidered for younger age groups to fight the spread of the Delta variant.

2. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of homeless people in the State fell slightly last month, but the Simon Community has issued a warning about single homeless adults facing lengthy spells in “inappropriate” emergency accommodation.

3. #CANCELLED CALLS: The Justice Minister said incidences in which domestic abuse victims had their 999 calls erroneously cancelled “should not have happened”.

4. #JAIL: Almost half of criminals released from a prison in 2018 re-offended within one year, according to research from the CSO.

5. #TROUBLED WATERS: An investigation from our colleagues at Noteworthy has shown that at least two grey seals and three common seals were killed after licences were issued to salmon farms.