The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office has said it wants to send a team to Izyum to verify Ukrainian allegations that a mass grave had been found after recapturing the city from Russia.
2. #ESB DIVIDENDS Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Irish Government “can look forward to a much higher dividend” from ESB as its after-tax profits have tripled in the first half of the year, with plans to use that money to assist with sky-high energy prices.
3. #HOUSING CRISIS The French Embassy in Ireland has warned new arrivals, including students, of a severe housing crisis, saying that people may struggle to find accommodation.
4. #HENAN FIRE A fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha today, with authorities saying that no casualties had yet been found.
5. #GARDA CORRUPTION The Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, has secured approval to publish an action plan to counter the threat of internal corruption within An Garda Síochána.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS